Idaho Falls to hold parade to celebrate Bandits’ victory

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls invites the community to attend a celebratory parade and rally Tuesday, August 24th at 5:45 in honor of the back-to-back American Legion World Series Champion Idaho Falls Bandits baseball team.

Community members are invited to join elected officials and dignitaries from Idaho Falls, Ammon, Bonneville County and others to line Memorial Drive, starting at Broadway to the Bonneville County Courthouse. At approximately 5:45, the team will be escorted by first responders and team sponsors along Broadway to the courthouse, where Mayor Casper will proclaim Idaho Falls Bandits Day in the city. There will also be presentations by Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and a presentation by the team to the American Legion Post 56.

The team recently won the American Legion World Series, becoming one of only a handful of teams to ever win the national title back to back. The team also won in 2019. Due to COVID-19, there was no series in 2020.

Community members in attendance will be able to meet the team and will be treated to free hot dogs, drinks and ice cream courtesy of Farr’s Candy, the Idaho Falls Chukars, Pepsi and the American Legion Post 56.

