WATCH: Police escort, cheering crowd welcome Idaho Falls Bandits home

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Bandits baseball team was welcomed home early Thursday morning by a police escort and cheering crowd outside Melaleuca Field.

The 2019 American Legion World Series winners arrived around 2:45 a.m. after a long ride on the team bus from Shelby, North Carolina. The Bandits won the series Wednesday morning with a 5-3 victory over Fargo, North Dakota.

Several police cars with lights and sirens escorted the bus to Melaleuca Field, where dozens of family members, friends and supporters cheered the players.

A community party for the Idaho Falls Bandits will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bonneville County Courthouse. The public is invited to line up along Memorial Drive from Broadway Street to the courthouse beginning at 5:30 p.m. as the team makes its way to the celebration.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, along with Bonneville County Commissioners, will welcome the team and offer brief remarks on the steps of the courthouse. Ice cream will be served and baseballs will be available for players to sign.

Memorial Drive from Broadway to D Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.