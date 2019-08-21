Idaho Falls Bandits win American Legion World Series

IDAHO FALLS — In a record-setting year for Idaho Falls, the Bandits won the American Legion World Series Wednesday morning with a 5-3 victory over Fargo, North Dakota.

The tournament was held in Shelby, North Carolina. This is the first American Legion World Series win for a team from the state of Idaho.

The Bandits’ World Series championship comes after the team won a district title, state championship and Region 7 championship earlier this summer, according to the Idaho State Journal. Two other Idaho teams have made it to a World Series title game — Pocatello in 1926 and Lewiston in 2001.

The championship game started Tuesday but was postponed during the second inning due to heavy rain. The game resumed Wednesday, culminating in the win.

The Idaho Falls Bandits end their season at 61-6. Fargo, the first North Dakota team to ever play for a national title, finishes at 54-8.