Community invited to celebrate the Idaho Falls Bandits

IDAHO FALLS — The 2019 American Legion World Series winners are coming home and you’re invited to help celebrate!

A community party for the Idaho Falls Bandits will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bonneville County Courthouse. The public is invited to line up along Memorial Drive from Broadway Street to the courthouse beginning at 5:30 p.m. as the team makes its way to the celebration.

“We’re hoping people will wear red and blue. Bring your signs, bring noise makers, come and have a great time,” Idaho Falls City spokesman Bud Cranor says.

RELATED | Idaho Falls Bandits win American Legion World Series

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, along with Bonneville County Commissioners, will welcome the team and offer brief remarks on the steps of the courthouse. Ice cream will be served and baseballs will be available for players to sign.

The Bandits won the American Legion World Series Wednesday morning with a 5-3 victory over Fargo, North Dakota. It was the first American Legion World Series win for a team from the state of Idaho. The Idaho Falls Bandits ended their season at 61-6. Fargo, the first North Dakota team to ever play for a national title, finished at 54-8.