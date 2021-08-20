Idaho Falls Zoo hosting numerous late summer events

IDAHO FALLS — Summer might be drawing to a close but the Idaho Falls Zoo is still offering a full schedule of fun events throughout the coming weeks.

The schedule is packed with events that promise learning activities for kids, chances to unwind for adults and fun for all ages. The highlights include:

Funland at the Zoo’s Picnic in the Park – Saturday, Aug. 21: This free, family-friendly event is all about supporting the renovation of Funland at the Zoo. There will be food and merchandise vendors on hand and the public will get a glimpse of what the future holds for Funland while participating in fun activities, including a pie-eating contest.

As a bonus, the first thousand people in attendance will get free popcorn and cotton candy.

“It will be a great opportunity for the public to be able to see what the vision is for Funland,” Tautphaus Park Zoological Society Executive Director Laurie Gravatt told EastIdahoNews.com. “Any profit from any of the merchandise and things that are purchased goes right back into the restoration project.”

Photo by Adam Forsgren

Fluor Idaho’s STEAM Days at the Zoo – Aug. 27 & Sept. 18: Science, technology, engineering, art and math are the focus of STEAM Days at the Zoo. Kids have the opportunity to learn and have fun by exploring these fields through interactive STEAM-themed stations throughout the zoo.

“We call them ‘exploration stations’,” the zoo’s Curator of Education Sunny Katseanes said. “They’re hands-on and interactive. Sometimes, maybe they build a bridge or participate in an activity where they learn about bird beaks. It’s all science and fun-related.”

Toyota Driver Tuesday – Aug. 31 and Sept. 28: Sponsored by local Toyota dealerships, Toyota Tuesdays are a chance for Toyota drivers to get a deep discount on admission into the zoo. Anyone who presents a Toyota key will get into the zoo for just $.50. That price applies only to the driver. Anyone attending with the driver must pay full admission.

Photo by Adam Forsgren

Sippin’ Safari – Sept. 3: The last edition of the zoo’s 2021 concert series, Sippin’ Safari is your opportunity to amble around exploring the zoo while enjoying the sound of local bands. Food and drink will be available, including alcoholic beverages for folks 21 and over. September’s featured band will be Perfect Chaos.

“People are bringing lawn chairs and relax as they’re listening to the music,” Gravatt said. “Tap and Fill comes and is selling beer on the (zoo) grounds. You can purchase food and drinks on the grounds and relax and enjoy. And as we get closer to fall, the animals are out a lot more because the weather is cooling down. It’s just a nice relaxing time at the zoo.”

Tickets for Sippin’ Safari are available here.

Zoo Brew – Sept. 17: If you’re looking to sample beers and hang out when the animals are most active, Zoo Brew is the event for you!

“It’s a nice way to end the year,” said Gravatt. “A nice way to end the season and that time of year is beautiful. It’s nice to be out and on the grounds and not in the blistering heat.”

Tickets for Zoo Brew are available here. This event is only for zoo patrons who are 21 and over.

You can see the full schedule of the Idaho Falls Zoo event by clicking here. All proceeds from zoo fundraising events like Sippin’ Safari and Zoo Brew go towards projects like the new entrance and gift shop. Visit the Idaho Falls Zoo website for more information.

A crowd enjoys a past zoo event. Photo courtesy Laurie Gravatt