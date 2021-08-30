ISU announces entertainment lineup

POCATELLO — Idaho State University will host a range of entertainment during the 2021-22 “A Season of Note” series with all performances at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Joseph C. and Cheryl H. Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

Upcoming shows include:

Oct. 2: The Doug Gabriel Show (Main $30, Upper $26)

Doug started singing at the age of 2, and professionally at the age of 12. He toured and opened for many other stars like Marie Osmond, Roy Clark, Tony Orlando, Tanya Tucker, Bobby Vinton, Mel Tillis, The Gatlins, Moe Bandy, Ronnie Mc Dowell and more.

As a long-time favorite in Branson, it wasn’t a stretch that in 1994 his own show was created, “The Branson Morning Show, starring Doug Gabriel.” His talent has made him Branson’s Most Awarded Performer, and soon he began performing at night to the same ovations he got during the day. Doug is the 8th longest running act in the Branson area.

Oct. 16 Reckless Kelly (Main $38, Upper $34)

In their 24th year, Reckless Kelly continues to do what’s made them among the best in the Texas music scene, balancing roots country and rock with original songs centered around rousing and introspective melodies, and dynamic musicianship. Their September 2016 album release (their 9th) Sunset Motel has already been named the #10 Best Essential Album of 2016 and scored a 2017 Grammy nomination.

This was a follow-up to their Grammy-winning, ballad rich Long Night Moon- with such tartly honest roots-rocking tunes about heartache and indecision as “How Can You Love Him (You Don’t Even Like him),” “Moment in the Sun,” and “One More Last Time,” as well as the social commentary of “radio” and the upbeat honky tonk urgency of “Volcano.” Reckless Kelly’s string of critically acclaimed albums-Under the Table and Above the Sun (2003), Wicked Twisted Road (2005), Bulletproof (2008), Somewhere in Time (2010), Grammy –nominated Good Luck & True Love (2011) and Grammy-winning Long Night Moon (2013) – set a standard of reliable excellence and commitment to an instinctive vision of Americana.

Nov. 3 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Main $49, Upper $45)

The iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in country rock and American roots music, continues to add to their legendary status. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top 10 hits such as “Fishin’ in the Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles,” multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate. Their groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album has been inducted into the U. S. Library Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. NGDB’s recording of “Mr. Bonjangles” was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dec. 14 Christmas with the Celts (Main $30, Upper $26)

The high-stepping spirited musical selections have audiences clapping along from the first lively renditions of popular contemporary Christmas classics: ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’, ‘Little Drummer Boy’, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’; also ‘Count Your Blessings’, ‘White Christmas’ and John Lennon’s perennial ‘Happy Christmas’. The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children’s choir and lush string arrangements giving audiences a most memorable interactive Christmas experience.

Christmas with The Celts is the name of the holiday show from the music group The Nashville Celts. The Nashville Celts are Laura McGhee from Dundee Scotland on vocals/fiddle, Fiachra O’Regan from Connemara, Ireland of uilleann pipes, Ric Blair on vocal-guitar-bodhran & piano, Will Clark on vocals/mandolin/banjo and others including the crowd pleasing Irish dancers.

Dec. 18: A Swingin’’ Little Christmas with Suzy Bogguss (Main $30, Upper $26)

“A Swingin’ Little Christmas is a fun-filled evening of Christmas standards, together with a few original holiday songs, plus all of the great hits from Suzy Bogguss’ legendary career. Suzy brings her entertaining personality and matchless vocals, along with a stellar Nashville band, to performing arts centers and theaters around the country for an enchanting night of sing-alongs and sentimentality the whole family will love.

During the creative explosion that was country music in the 1990s Suzy Bogguss sold 4 million records with sparkling radio hits like ‘Outbound Plane,’ ‘Someday Soon,’ ‘Letting Go,’ and ‘Drive South.’ But you can’t peg Suzy that easily. In the midst of her country popularity she took time off to make a duets album with the legendary Chet Atkins. In 2003 she made an album of modern swing music with Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel. An album of original music in 2007 landed her at number 4 on the jazz charts. Her folk music roots show through in her frequent appearances on public radio’s A Prairie Home Companion, in the Grammy she earned for her work on Beautiful Dreamer: The Songs of Stephen Foster, and in her critically acclaimed album and book project from 2011, American Folk Songbook. In 2014 she released Lucky, a collection of songs written by Merle Haggard and interpreted through Suzy’s crystal vocals from the female point of view. Her latest offering, Aces Redux, is a re-recording of her platinum selling album Aces produced by Suzy with fresh arrangements and her signature effortless vocals. So yes, you can call her a country singer if you want, but really that’s just the beginning.”

Jan. 19: Golden Dragon Acrobats (Main- Adult, $32, child $16; Upper- Adult $28, Child $14)

The Golden Dragon Acrobats, who hail from Cangzhou, a city in the Hebei province of China, have toured all 50 states and 65 other countries across the world. Its members are athletes, actors, and artists who have studied and trained for their craft since early childhood. This award-winning acrobatic troupe has performed on Broadway twice, making them the ONLY acrobatic troupe from China chosen to perform twice on Broadway! Don’t miss out on award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques with breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

Feb. 5: The Duttons (Main- Adult $30, Child $16; Upper- Adult $26, Child $12)

The Duttons consist of three generations of amazing talent. They have been recording, performing and touring together professionally for over 20 years. The adult Duttons started out their musical training as classical musicians, but it didn’t take long for them to branch out and play just about any style of music. Along with classical, they play pop, country, bluegrass and gospel. That ability to adapt and play just about any style of music is just one of the things that make them so unique.

Lately, the third generation of Duttons has been taking the stage by storm! Along with the talent of their parents it is without doubt, a sight to behold. It isn’t hard to get a true “family” feel when getting a glimpse now and then of Grandpa and Grandma performing up on stage along with their children and grandchildren. We guarantee that they aren’t your typical grandparents. Three generations of talent on stage-it’s unique and very memorable.

Feb. 18: Diamond Rio (Main $45, Upper $40)

Diamond Rio is known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week or Two,” and more. They released their first – ever autobiography, Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio on Thomas Nelson in 2009.

Known for playing every note on every album and recently celebrating their 30th Anniversary, Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hit albums, a live and Christmas project, earned five multi – week no. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five gold albums, released an autobiography – and with zero band member changes.

So get your cowboy boots ready, you won’t want to miss this night filled with the magic of country music.

Feb. 26: Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience (Main $30, Upper $26)

In a sea of Beatles shows, Yesterday and Today is one-of-a-kind. Yesterday and Today does away with wigs, costumes and fake accents and concentrates on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the world’s most popular band.

The most surprising element of this show is the heart and personal connection that comes through each and every show. The McGuigan brothers have created something that reminds audiences of the importance of family and the connection that music provides in everyone’s lives.

Unique to Yesterday and Today is the all-request aspect of the show. Audience members fill out request cards prior to the show. Their requests are used to make up the set list two minutes before the show starts. The reason they chose the songs makes up the narrative of the evening’s performance. This show is truly the only of its kind.

March 26: The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice (Main- Adult $25, Child $15; Lower- Adult $20, Child $10)

Join us in a world where magic is real, adventure is epic, and love is harmonious. Sit on the edge of your seats as professional champion ice skaters, Broadway level singers, and cirque performers captivate you. Welcome to The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice! –Where fairy tales and ice collide.

Our story spins through the world of famous tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella. Cinderella defeats the odds by jumping through obstacles to find her true love-a new twist on your average love story. Following a long-awaited true love’s kiss, pirates interrupt and Peter Pan is called for a nonstop adventure through Neverland.

April 23: Menopause the Musical (Main $49, Lower $45)

Come join our sisterhood! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years! It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®

Ticket Information

Season tickets are on sale now. Individual event tickets go on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. There are three different season packages available. Package A is for the full season, $350 for main seating and $305 for upper level seating. Package B features Diamond Rio, Christmas with the Celts, Yesterday and Today, Reckless Kelly, Menopause the Musical and Doug Gabriel, $200 main and $177 upper. Package C features Spinning Tales, Swingin’ Little Christmas, Golden Dragon Acrobats, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and The Duttons, $150 main and $130 upper.

For more information on the 2021-22 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Box Office.