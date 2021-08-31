Life Lessons: How Marianna Collins is adjusting to life after the death of her husband and what she’s learned

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Marianna Collins is adjusting to life after the death of her husband. They were married for over 73 years and were madly in love with each other.

Marianna loved square-dancing with her husband and learned a lot as a mother. She shared some of those lessons with us and shared what she’s learned working with one of her caregivers, Amber Robison.

Watch part 2 of our interview in the video player above.