Local fertility clinic hosting first-ever patient reunion in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Bringing a child into the world is one of the most joyful things a couple can experience.

But for those who struggle to have children, it can be one of the more distressing things.

At the Idaho Fertility Center, the goal is to prevent or remedy that distress.

Since 2015, the clinic has helped hundreds of patients find solutions to conceiving a child and it’s hosting a reunion for patients on the Waterfront at Snake River Landing Monday evening.

Stephanie Morgan, a physician’s assistant at the Idaho Fertility Center, tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose of the event is to allow doctors and patients to interact and see the end results of the fertility treatment process.

“We help these patients in the process of making babies and then we don’t ever get to see the end result once they’re born. So this is a way for them to bring back babies we helped them (conceive), show them to the doctor and show our appreciation to them,” Morgan says.

The event is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Three different food trucks will be there, along with raffle prizes, face painting, balloons for the kids, cotton candy and bounce houses.

The reunion is only open to patients, most of whom are from the Idaho Falls-Pocatello area. There are also some from Montana and Wyoming. Morgan anticipates about 200 people being in attendance.

The clinic deals with a variety of fertility issues.

Morgan says one of the most common things they deal with is unexplainable infertility and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. PCOS affects one in 10 women, according to Womenshealth.gov, and is caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones, which can lead to irregular menstrual periods.

Regardless of the specific issue, Morgan says the Idaho Falls clinic offers the full gambit of in vitro fertilization services to assist patients in conceiving a child.

Idaho Fertility Center opened a brand-new 5,000-square-foot building at 535 West Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls in March 2020. It is the third location for the clinic in the last six years.

Morgan is looking forward to the reunion and catching up with former patients. She says they’re considering holding a similar event every three years or so.

Those with questions or interest in learning more about fertility issues and treatments can visit the website or call (208) 529-2019.

“We see patients of all kinds, whether you’re a single female trying to get pregnant, a same-sex couple or looking to have a child with a lifelong partner, we do not discriminate,” Morgan says. “If you’re feeling frustrated like you haven’t gotten a lot of help from your gynecologist, we’re happy to see you without a referral.”