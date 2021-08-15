Man accused of stealing from Home Depot for a year declared unfit for trial

POCATELLO — A Bannock County man accused of making 28 fraudulent returns at Home Depot has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Micahel Wayne Roden, 61, was declared unfit and committed on July 21, according to court documents.

Following a June 16 motion by the defense to order a competency evaluation, it was determined that Roden could not stand trial. His custody has been turned over to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare until it is determined that he is fit for trial.

Roden was arrested in June after the Home Depot loss prevention team reported his continued efforts to defraud the company to police. Members of Home Depot LP told officers from the Chubbuck Police Department that they had compiled video evidence of Roden walking into the store empty-handed, grabbing an item off the sales floor and returning it for cash.

He did this 28 times over the course of nearly a year, the Home Depot employees said.

At the time of his arrest, Roden was found in possession of a binder containing numerous Home Depot receipts.

If it is determined at any time that Roden’s fitness has improved to a point where he could proceed with trial, or if he refuses services or treatment, his status will be reported to the court, which will determine whether to reopen proceedings.