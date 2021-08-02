Man arrested in connection to check fraud scheme

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls suspect tied to the cashing of fraudulent checks in July is behind bars.

Dustin J. Christensen, 25, is charged with felony burglary and two counts of forgery. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Christensen tried to cash a fraudulent check written from Fairbridge Inn and Suites.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to a local bank on July 6, saying an alert came up on Christensen’s name when he tried to cash a check. Police reports show Christensen had allegedly been writing fraudulent checks to the account for a total of about $2,000. A bank employee told investigators it appeared Christensen had been printing the fraudulent checks on a home printer.

Before police could arrive at the bank, Christensen reportedly became nervous and left the check behind while driving away in his pickup truck. Police went to his house but were unable to find him.

RELATED | Woman accused of trying to cash fraudulent check

On Friday, a man reported saying his Christensen asked him to help cash several checks because he had lost his identification. The man was friends with Christensen and said he was trying to help him out but discovered the checks were fake.

Deputies learned Christensen was at the Fred Myer parking lot Friday evening on Northgate Mile. When trying to conduct a traffic stop, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says Christensen drove over a sidewalk and out onto Northgate Mile in an attempt to avoid them.

A deputy pursued Christensen until he finally stopped at a red light on Holmes Avenue where he was arrested.

Christensen’s name popped up again in another fraudulent check investigation. A bank contacted the police department last week when Malissa Decoria, 30, allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check. Decoria gave investigators multiple stories but told police Christensen asked her to cash the check for him, according to court documents.

Decoria was charged with felony forgery.

Although Christensen is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Christensen is expected to make an initial appearance Monday afternoon, where a judge will set bail.