Man attempting ‘vigilante justice upon child molesters’ arrested for vandalism

IDAHO FALLS — Police say an Idaho Falls man told them he had to carry out “vigilante justice upon child molesters” when allegedly vandalizing multiple vehicles.

Ulises M. Rangel, 43, is charged with felony malicious injury to property. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Idaho Falls Police Department found Rangel around 8:15 a.m. Friday near Beton Street and Cambridge Avenue after a woman witnessed him throw a rock through a truck’s window.

Multiple people in the area also reported having their windows smashed and tires slashed. Police called a local auto repair shop, who estimated it would cost around $3,600 to repair the damages.

After taking him into custody, officers questioned Rangel.

“Ulises admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and believed that (he) has to distribute vigilante justice upon child molesters,” an officer writes in the probable cause.

Police say none of the victims appeared to have been child molesters.

Police took Rangel to the Bonneville County Jail for the felony charge as well as two misdemeanor warrants for failing to show up to court.

Although Rangel is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Rangel is scheduled for Aug. 13 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.