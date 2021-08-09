Man dies after two vehicle-crash near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 39 near Aberdeen.

Police reports show the crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. Monday in the area of West 2200 South, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police reports show Jose Risendez-Rincon, 26, of Mexico, was driving southbound on ID-39 in a 1986 Nissan D21 pickup truck. Jose Ruiz Aguirre, 44, of American Falls, was driving northbound on the highway in a 2013 Ford F150.

Risendez-Rincon crossed over the center line striking Ruiz Aguirre head-on. The vehicles came to rest on the roadway where the Nissan caught fire.

Ruiz Aguirre was transported by ambulance to Power County Hospital in American Falls and later transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Jose Ruiz Lopez, 24, of American Falls, a passenger in the 2013 Ford F150, was transported by private vehicle to Power County Hospital.

Risendez-Rincon succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article made it appear the crash happened during the evening. The crash was actually in the morning. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.