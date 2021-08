GLENROCK, Wyo. (AP) — A small earthquake rattled rural central Wyoming late Sunday.

People in the Casper area reported feeling the magnitude 3.7 quake north of Glenrock, about 20 miles away, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

A quake of that size can be felt but at most would cause very minor damage.

The quake occurred at 9:50 p.m. at a depth of about 7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.