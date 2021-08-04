UPDATE: Police release name of motorcyclist who died in Pocatello crash

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash, northbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 66, in Pocatello.

The crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show a Noey Varner, 72, of Pocatello was traveling northbound on a Honda VTX1300 motorcycle in the construction zone.

He drove off the right shoulder, lost control, and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injures at the scene.

No other information will be released on this case.