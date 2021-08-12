One arrested after disturbance at city building involving gun

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police have one man in custody this evening following a disturbance at the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex, located at 680 Park Drive.

Just before closing time, an individual identified as Gary Bruce Rose, 64, entered the annex reportedly to speak with a family member who is an employee of the City of Idaho Falls. Rose then went to the office of the employee where a disturbance subsequently occurred.

A firearm was involved in the situation; however, no shots were fired and there were no serious injuries during the incident.

Idaho Falls Police were summoned and responded to the scene where they took Rose into custody. He has since been charged with assault with intent to commit a serious felony as well as aggravated battery.