Pediatric clinic inviting you to free drive-in movie night

IDAHO FALLS – School will be starting back up again soon and a local business wants you to have some fun before the summer ends.

Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in Idaho Falls is hosting a free drive-in movie night at the Motor Vu Drive-in Monday, Aug. 16.

Emily Chantry, the director of marketing and events, tells EastIdahoNews.com the gates will open at 7:30 p.m. The theater will be playing “The Croods” at 9 p.m. and there will be numerous prizes and giveaways prior to the movie.

“We’re going to do a little trivia before the movie starts,” Chantry says. “Motor Vu typically hosts (the trivia) but Just 4 Kids will have some specific questions about the movie. There will be some swag giveaways from Motor Vu and Just 4 Kids.”

Just 4 Kids began hosting the drive-in movie night last year. Chantry says COVID-19 restrictions only allowed them to have 50% capacity and there were about 150 cars in attendance.

With more than 400 stalls at the theater, Chantry is looking forward to having full capacity this year.

Chantry says the pediatric clinic wanted to organize a customer appreciation event for the community last year after so many events were canceled. As they explored different options, they kept running into roadblocks because of safety and social distancing concerns.

Ultimately, the drive-in movie night was the most feasible option.

“It was a way for people to stay in their cars if they wanted. People could socially distance, but it also gave people an opportunity to get out and do something fun and enjoy a little time together as a family,” says Chantry. “We decided to just do it again because it went so well last year.”

Chantry is grateful to Motor Vu for partnering with them and she’s hoping for a good turnout.

The event is free to everyone, but tickets are required. Rather than hand out physical tickets, Chantry is asking those who want to attend to fill out this form.

“Once they sign up, they can take a screenshot of it or print it off and show it to us at the gate,” she says.

Only one sign-up per car is needed. So far, enough people have signed up to fill half the venue, according to a Facebook post from the clinic on Aug. 9.

“This community has supported us so much and we’re really excited for the opportunity to give back through this fun event,” Chantry says in a news release.

Motor Vu Drive-in is at 2095 North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.

Courtesy Emily Chantry