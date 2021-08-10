Pet of the Week: Apollo

Apollo is full of kisses, fur, and lots and lots of love! A 4-year-old retriever/collie/lab mix, Apollo loves to meet other people and other dogs. He’s great with kids and seems to be good with cats, too. Apollo can be a little much when he first meets other dogs because he just loves them so much.

Apollo has lots of energy to go on walks and to play, but he’s also content sitting by his people on the couch. He loves to be brushed, which is a good thing, since he has lots of fur. Apollo is incredibly cute and friendly, and he would make an amazing family dog.

Go meet Apollo at Snake River Animal Shelter (3000 Lindsay Blvd.) in Idaho Falls, or check out the Shelter’s Facebook or Instagram pages for updates about the animals, fun facts, success stories, and more!