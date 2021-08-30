Police investigating shooting in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in Blackfoot.

The Blackfoot Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound just before midnight at the Sportsman’s Access on West Bridge Street. The man was taken to the hospital before being released, according to a news release.

Investigators found a second man in the area of the shooting and also took him to a hospital for injuries. It’s unclear if he was shot but police arrested the man on unrelated charges.

“The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and has no reason to believe the public is in danger,” police said in a news release.

The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division has a suspect but is not releasing the names of those involved until the investigation is complete.