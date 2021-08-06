Public comments support Chubbuck’s proposed 2022 budget plan

CHUBBUCK — At its last meeting in what will soon be the ‘old City Hall,’ the Chubbuck City Council opened the floor for public comments regarding its proposed budget plan.

Neither of the two residents who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting did so in opposition of the proposed budget plan.

“I think the city of Chubbuck does a great job providing services to the citizens of this community,” resident David Hall said during the public comments portion of the meeting. “I believe, all the city departments use these monies effectively and efficiently.”

The plan, laid out before the council by city treasurer Rich Morgan, proposed minimal increases to property taxes, and plans for increases to city payroll. Morgan also called further improvements to first responder services “a great message to send to the citizens.”

When Chubbuck City Hall employees complete their move to the new facility over the next week, that will open the door for Chubbuck PD to begin its remodel of the current City Hall — which will become a police station. Immediately following that, the city animal control department will see the construction of its own facility in the same lot.

“We’re halfway through that,” Morgan said. “The next priority is another fire (station).”

Per the proposed plan, the city would devote the remaining $335,776 from American Rescue Plan for the fire station. The plan provides money from the federal government for the development of the new station. The city would then request a bond from taxpayers to cover the remainder of the $2.2 million cost of the firehouse.

Jason Mendenhall, a public commenter at the meeting, believes the city would be supportive of the bond.

“I think, once you get ready for the bond for the fire department, whether you have the extra money or not, the residents of Chubbuck are going to pass that bond,” Mendenhall said.

The only point made at the meeting that could be taken as a negative of the proposed budget had to do with something mayor Kevin England said he is asked about regularly.

During his comments, Hall mentioned a recent rise in property value assessments. He asked the council to consider those rises and to “not overburden” property owners with hiked tax rates.

“Valuations on homes do go up and down, we all know that,” England said. “But I think it’s important that people recognize that this budget, once we set this budget at the next meeting, it’s set in stone, we can’t collect another penny more than that.”

While the city sets property tax increases, those taxes are paid to the county — which assesses property value. If increased taxes increase and end up creating more revenue, the county gets the extra. The city doesn’t get extra money based on property assessments.

Proposed tax increases were presented by Morgan, broken down by dollar amount per $100,000 of taxable value.

As he explained, a 1% increase in property taxes would break down to $18 per year, per $100,000 in taxable value. Two percent would be $25, and 3% would be $34. With median home value in Chubbuck currently sitting at $295,000, per HomeLight, that means that homeowners would see tax increases in the range of $53 to $100 for the 2022 fiscal year.

But tax rates will not be determined until the next city council meeting, scheduled for Aug. 18, when the council will sign and adopt the budget.