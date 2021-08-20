Stabbing suspect found in Rexburg apartment

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

REXBURG —- Police in Rexburg say they have a suspect from a Bonneville County stabbing in custody.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the suspect barricaded themself into an apartment off Turin Way Thursday afternoon. Officers surrounded the apartment and took the suspect into custody peacefully around 5 p.m.

Police have not released the suspect’s name but he is reportedly wanted in connection to a stabbing in Bonneville County. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.