Tips for ‘persons of interest’ in shooting come from across eastern Idaho and Utah

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators say they have received tips from as far as Utah about a couple they are calling “armed and dangerous persons of interest” in connection to a Sunday shooting.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald and 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com McDonald and Terrisse may have information about a shooting that left three people in the hospital.

In addition to getting tips about the pair in Bonneville County, detectives are following up on leads across the region. Tips have come from places like Pocatello, Aberdeen, Twin Falls and Ogden, Utah.

“Based on some of the tips and information we got, it’s kind of led us into some of those areas,” Lovell said.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting that happened just before noon on Moonstone Drive in Bonneville County. Three adults were rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Lovell says all three people shot were still at the hospital as of Monday afternoon, but their conditions were unknown.

It is not known what vehicle McDonald and Terrisse are traveling.

“Both (McDonald and Terrisee) should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3tips App on your mobile device.