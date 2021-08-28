UPDATE: Highway reopens following rollover crash near Rexburg

UPDATE:

Witnesses say the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 are back open, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIGBY – Authorities are investigating a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Rexburg Saturday afternoon.

Isaac Payne with Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com an SUV pulling an RV rolled over near Exit 327 around 2 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but Payne says those involved walked away with minor injuries.

As of 2:50 p.m., the eastbound lanes have been blocked off for at least 45 minutes. Traffic is backed up for several miles and witnesses say drivers who take Exit 325 (the Menan-Roberts exit) can only go left or right. The entrance to get on the highway is blocked. Payne says the road is expected to reopen once crews finish cleaning up the wreckage in the next few minutes.

Idaho State Police assisted Madison County Sheriff’s Office in the response.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional updates if new information is provided.

Courtesy Elizabeth Renzello

Brittni Johnson | EastIdahoNews.com

Brittni Johnson | EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Traci Brown