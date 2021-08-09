UPDATE: Interstate 15 near Downey reopens following crash

DOWNEY — A section of Interstate 15 at milepost 31 near Downey is back open following a crash Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred around 4 p.m.

Susannah Lloyd, 55, of Boise was traveling southbound in a 2001 GMC Yukon towing a Kodiak Camp trailer. For an unknown reason, she lost control and rolled the vehicle and the trailer on its side.

Henry Martinez, a truck driver who passed Lloyd at milepost 37, tells EastIdahoNews.com Lloyd’s vehicle was fishtailing on the road and he thinks she lost control because the trailer seemed too heavy for the vehicle she was driving.

Lloyd was wearing her seatbelt, according to ISP. No injuries were reported.

Both lanes were blocked and detoured onto State Highway 40 for two hours while crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.