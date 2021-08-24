Vehicle catches fire in crash near Inkom

INKOM – A woman is unscathed after her vehicle caught fire in a crash near Inkom Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. at milepost 58.3 near the Inkom exit.

Evelyn Smith, 84, of Inkom, was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. As she approached the Inkom exit, she lost control of her car. It’s not clear why, but she drove off the right side of the road. The car rotated several times before a fire started near the engine.

“Several drivers stopped and helped Smith out of the vehicle before the front end of the car became engulfed in flames. Smith was evaluated on scene by EMS personnel from Pocatello Ambulance and declined transportation to the hospital,” according to a news release from ISP.

Inkom Fire Department put the fire out shortly after arriving.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for two and a half hours. The lanes have reopened, as of 6 p.m.