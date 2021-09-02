2 men arrested on drug charges following high-speed chase near Bone

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONE – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended two wanted men after a pursuit that lead to the Bone area early Saturday Morning.

Augustus W. Gokey, 24, and 33-year-old Kasey C. Wornek were in a pickup truck driven by Gokey when a deputy located them on Wright Road just north of Idaho Falls around 1:45 a.m. Gokey was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant related to previous drug charges and earlier in the day (Friday) had fled from deputies on three different occasions near 5th West and 33rd North, Cobblestone and Stonebrook Lane, and again on Wright Road. Deputies did not continue pursuit of Gokey at that time because of his reckless driving behavior in those areas. After Gokey had fled earlier in the day, deputies made contact with his father in an attempt to have him call and turn himself in. Gokey indicated he was in possession of methamphetamine and possibly a gun and was not going back to jail.

When Gokey’s vehicle was located on Wright Road early Saturday morning, the deputy pulled to the front of the pickup in an attempt to pin the vehicle between a fence and prevent him from fleeing. Gokey then backed up and sped forward toward the driver area of the patrol car, ramming the front end near where the deputy had been standing, and drove away toward Iona Road.

Deputies arriving to the area got behind Gokey who continued to flee in the pickup eastbound on Iona Road, at one point running a stop sign and turning on 15th East and almost striking another patrol car before getting back to Iona Road and continuing east. A Deputy was able to deploy spike strips near the intersection of Iona Road and Ammon Road, effectively disabling the passenger side tires of the pickup. Gokey continued to flee reaching speeds of more than 70 MPH with deflating tires that were breaking apart.

Gokey continued through the city of Iona and onto the Bone Road with deputies behind. Just prior to the Bone Store, deputies backed away from Gokey’s vehicle as he was having trouble maintaining control with high speeds and at least two tires now destroyed. As Gokey attempted to negotiate a turn in the road, he lost control of the pickup and overturned.

Gokey surrendered to deputies at that time, who treated him for injuries from the crash until Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived. Deputies also made contact with a passenger in the vehicle, identifying him as Kasey Wornek, and worked to stabilize him until he could safely be removed from the pickup. During this time, a small fire started in the front and rear of the pickup that deputies were able to keep contained until fire personnel arrived to safely remove Wornek from the vehicle. Deputies located just over two grams of marijuana inside the vehicle before it was towed from the scene. Idaho State Police troopers, who had responded to the area of the pursuit, assisted with investigating the crash portion of the scene.

Both Gokey and Wornek were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment but later released to deputies for transport to the Bonneville County Jail. As Gokey was being placed in a patrol car, deputies seized a small canister containing just over two grams of methamphetamine that was found on his person.

Upon arriving at the jail, Gokey was booked on the outstanding felony warrant along with new felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery, and eluding. Gokey was also booked for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting arrest with further potential charges related to driving under the influence and the three previous eluding events pending from the day before. Wornek was taken to jail and booked on felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Bonneville County, in addition to an outstanding warrant from a neighboring jurisdiction.