20-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash near Kilgore

KILGORE — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Cottonwood Road near Camas Road in Kilgore.

The crash occurred at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show Cody Hansen, 20, of Rexburg, was driving north on Cottonwood Loop Road in a 2017 Polaris RZR.

James Kruse, 76, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was driving south on Cottonwood Loop Road in a 1963 Dodge Power Wagon.

The roadway was not paved and visibility was reduced due to blowing dust. Hansen’s RZR crossed the center of the road and collided head-on with Kruse’s Dodge. Cody Hansen succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a seat-belt.

Kruse did not suffer major injuries and was not taken to the hospital.