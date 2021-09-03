3 more bodies from Downard Funeral Home identified, police need help with 3 others

POCATELLO — Three additional bodies found at Downard Funeral Home have been identified as police continue working to determine the identities of three others.

A male in his mid-60s to early-70s, a female in her late 50s to early 60s and a male in his late 30s or early 40s were identified Thursday evening or Friday with the help of family members and Idaho State Police Forensic Services, according to Pocatello Police.

Detectives say twelve decomposing bodies were found inside the funeral home last Friday and so far, nine have been identified. Authorities need help figuring out the identities of the remaining individuals.

Their descriptions are listed as follows (subject numbers were provided by police):

Subject #3

Adult male approximately early to mid-60s at the time of his passing. The male has a white beard with salt & pepper short hair with a full head of hair. The male is barrel-chested and appears to have a large frame. He was wearing a long-sleeve blue t-shirt with three buttons at the collar and a left breast pocket. He was wearing black athletic pants and had on a green non-slip sock on the left foot and a red non-slip sock on the right foot. He was wrapped in a blue/teal pattern fitted bed sheet and a white, grey, and red knitted Christmas-type blanket. He also had a pillow below his head that had a blue pillowcase with penguins and polar bears in Santa hats. The male may have been in hospice care at the time of his passing. It is estimated that he has been at the facility since late November 2020 to early January 2021.

Subject #6

Believed to be an adult female in the 70s to 80s at the time of their passing. Subject has white hair approximately to the collar and was only wearing a blue, purple, green, and red plaid button-up collared long sleeve shirt. The time estimation on this subject is unknown due to the circumstances. The subject may have been in hospice care at the time of their passing. Subject appears to have their upper teeth, with a slightly crooked upper front right incisor that protrudes further than the left incisor. The subject has a very thin build and appeared to be shorter.

Subject #11

Adult female approximately 60s to 70s at the time of her passing. The female was bald and had a curly dark grey wig. She had pink acrylic or press-on fingernails and was wearing a long pink pajama shirt with a screen print of a bear holding a coffee cup, wearing pink bunny slippers that had “I’m a BEAR in the morning” printed on the front. She had a medical port on her chest that was purple. The female may have been in hospice care at the time of her passing. It is estimated that she had been at the facility for approximately 2 weeks before 9/3/2021.

Family members, friends or hospice workers with information on the unidentified deceased individuals are asked to call the Pocatello Police Department (208) 234-6121 or the Bannock County Coroner’s Office at (208) 236-7377.