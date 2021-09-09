9 candidates running for city council positions in Rexburg

REXBURG — Elections are two months away and there are nine candidates that have filed to run for city council positions in Rexburg.

The filing time period for those wanting to run for local office ended on Sep. 3 at 5 p.m.

Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

In Rexburg, there are three city council positions up for elections. The council members that have terms expiring this year on Dec. 31 are Mikel Walker, Christopher Mann, and Brad Wolfe.

Here is a list of who is running:

Mikel D. Walker (incumbent)

Bradley V. Wolfe (incumbent)

Kelly H. McKamey

Colin D. Erickson

Luke S. Walker

Crystal A. Hill

Gregory K. Blacker

Robert E. Chambers

Jacob S. Flamm

The last day to pre-register to vote in the election is Friday, Oct. 8. Voters may still register to vote when voting in-person absentee, early voting or at a polling place on Election Day.