A timeline of events in the case of Gabby Petito’s disappearance

MOOSE, Wyoming– A big question is weighing investigators and family members across the country: What happened to Gabby Petito?

The 22-year-old from New York left on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, and visited national parks in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. The last time Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, heard from her was Aug. 30 in a text message.

Here’s a timeline of events in the case:

July 2: Petito and Laundrie leave New York and head west to see national parks in their van.

July-August: Petito documents much of their journey on Instagram and YouTube.

Aug. 12-Aug. 24: Petito and her boyfriend are in Utah.

Aug. 12: Moab Utah police respond to an incident involving Petito and Laundrie. Petito had a "mental health crisis," according to a police report.

Aug. 21: Petito's father, Joseph Petito, orders food for his daughter from another state. The meal is delivered to Salt Lake City according to KSL. This is the last time Petito talks with her dad.

Aug. 24: Petito and Laundrie leave Salt Lake City and head for Grand Teton National Park. Petito's mother Nicole Schmidt said they spent one or two days in Wyoming according to KSL.

Aug. 23 or 24: Petito's last FaceTime call with her mother. After this point, Schmidt says they "texted a lot" in a report from KSL.

Aug. 25: Schmidt says the couple's van is spotted at Grand Teton National Park. This is also the day of Petito's last post on Instagram.

Aug. 25-27: Schmidt says she doesn't know where Petito is. It is assumed the couple leaves Wyoming headed for Yellowstone National Park, but it is unclear if they made it.

Aug. 30: Schmidt gets a text from Petito's number. She is not sure if it is her daughter. After this point, Schmidt says Petito stops replying to her text messages. According to Deseret News, the final text message sent from Petito's phone to her mother was confirmed by the family's lawyer Rick Stafford and read, "No service in Yosemite."

Sep. 1: Laundrie returns home to Florida with the van but without Petito. He hires a lawyer.

Sep. 11: Suffolk County Police Department in New York opens an investigation after the Petito family reports Petito missing. North Port Police in Florida finds the white van at Laundrie's home.

Sep. 14: North Port Police finish search warrant on white van.

North Port Police finish search warrant on white van. Sep. 15: North Port Police name Laundrie a person of interest in the missing case of Petito.

Places visited according to Petito’s Instagram:

July 4: Monument Rocks

July 8: Colorado Springs

July 10: Grand Sand Dunes National Park

July 16: Zion National Park

July 21: Bryce Canyon National Park

July 26: Mystic hot springs

July 30: Canyonlands National Park, Mesa Arch

Aug.12: Arches National Park

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips, 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Petito and Laundrie were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03. She is 22, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. Petito has blond hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads, “Let it be.”