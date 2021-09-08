Ammon man killed in motorcycle crash near Swan Valley

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 6:54 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash, on US 26 at milepost 395, east of Swan Valley.

Jared White, 51, of Ammon, was traveling westbound on US 26 on a 2005 Yamaha Motorcycle. Jerald Parkinson, 78, of Thayne, Wyoming, was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Honda SUV. White crossed over the center line and collided with Parkinson.

White was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. White was wearing a helmet and Parkinson was wearing a seatbelt.

The eastbound lane was blocked for approximately four hours. Idaho State Police were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Swan Valley Fire.