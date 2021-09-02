Bengals to begin booze service at Holt Arena on Saturday

POCATELLO — Beginning Saturday, Bengal fans will be able to buy alcohol at Idaho State University home football games.

Alcoholic beverages will be available at three separate vendor locations inside of Holt Arena, according to a news release from the university. Patrons will be able to buy up to two beverages per transaction.

“We are pleased to be able to expand the services available to fans in Holt Arena and will continue working to improve our facilities, services, and game-day environment in a variety of ways,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said in the release.

In addition, at Saturday’s home opener against the University of North Dakota, ISU will implement a no-reentry policy, meaning fans who exit the venue will be forced to buy an additional ticket to re-enter.

The university will also enforce its bag policy — fans are permitted one small clear bag each, in addition to a small purse, clutch or wallet. Approved clear bags will be provided, compliments of Idaho Central Credit Union, at Saturday’s opener and will be available to buy at the school book store throughout the season.

With the introduction of alcohol service, ISU has introduced a fan code of conduct — available here — which includes, among other things, that a fan can be expelled from the game if they are intoxicated or impaired to the point of “irresponsible behavior.”

Saturday’s season opener between the Bengals (2-4 last season) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-2) is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Holt Arena gates will open at 12:15 p.m.