Council member Heiner running against England for Chubbuck mayor

CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck residents will have to choose between two mayoral candidates in November’s election.

Current mayor Kevin England has launched a bid for his third term, after initially being elected in 2013 and claiming a second term in 2017.

England will be challenged by current city council member and Executive Vice President at Citizens Community Bank, Dan Heiner. Heiner is in his first term as a member of the Chubbuck City Council.

Ryan Lewis is running for reelection unopposed for council seat four. Incumbent Roger Hernandez will be challenged by Dave Hall for council seat two.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled for Nov. 2, EastIdahoNews.com will provide voters in Chubbuck and other cities in east Idaho with candidate information as the voting season goes on.