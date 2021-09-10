UPDATE: No injuries after crash involving train and semi

UPDATE

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a collision between a truck and a train that occurred this afternoon at approximately 1:38 p.m. in the Thyee area of Bannock County. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The truck was pulling an empty trailer and traveling westbound on W. Tyhee Road when it collided with a train traveling northbound on the tracks between N. Hiline Road and U.S. 91. The impact with the train split the trailer in half.

The collision shut down train travel and blocked vehicle traffic on Tyhee Road while emergency responders worked to investigate and assist those involved. The scene was cleared by 3 p.m.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old man from Blackfoot, was cited for failure to yield.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

NORTH BANNOCK — A collision involving a train and a truck has closed Tyhee Road just north of Chubbuck city limits.

Bannock County Search and Rescue has Tyhee Road blocked at the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway as of 3 p.m. Friday. Idaho State Police is on scene monitoring the situation.

What appears to be an agriculture truck is jackknifed with the trailer toward the train tracks. A train is also held up on the track, but is not blocking any other cross streets.

Courtesy Smitty Faure

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured, according to a witness.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.