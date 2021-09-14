Cyclist in stable condition after crash with vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — A cyclist was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning after a crash between a bike and a vehicle.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says both the cyclist and driver were heading westbound on Cliff Street at around 8 a.m. As they approached the intersection with Yellowstone Avenue, the cyclist turned in front of the vehicle and was hit.

Emergency responders arrived and the cyclist was transported by ambulance to the hospital in stable condition, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

