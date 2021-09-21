FBI continues to investigate human remains in Wyoming; Utah 911 call released

MOOSE, Wyoming — Investigators continue to piece together the events that led to the presumed death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

On Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Utah released a 911 call from an Aug. 12 incident that involved Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Late this summer, Petito went on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie from New York. They traveled to several national parks in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming in their white van and documented the trip.

During their travels in Utah, there was some evidence of trouble between the couple. A 911 call that was received in Moab, Utah indicated there was some domestic abuse occurring. The 911 call is as follows:

911 Caller: “I’m right on the corner of Main Street by Moonflower and we are driving by and I’d like to report a domestic dispute… with a white van with a Florida license plate.”

911 Dispatcher: “What were they doing?”

911 Caller: “We drove by, a gentleman was slapping the girl.”

911 Dispatcher: “He was slapping her?”

Previously released documents and video show the couple was arguing and things had become physical. Read more about the conflict here, and to see police footage of the couple click here.

Besides the call, the latest developments in the case revolve around the discovery of human remains at the Spread Creek Dispersed camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

FBI investigators said in a press conference on Sunday that the human remains found are “consistent with the description of” Petito.

On Monday, a park ranger at the scene told EastIdahoNews.com that investigators will have the area closed until at least Monday night or Tuesday as they continue to investigate the remains.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery,” said Charles Jones, FBI Denver’s supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming during the news conference.

Investigators said the cause of death for the human remains has not been determined yet. The FBI is seeking information from anyone who had used the Spread Creek Dispersed camping area from August 27 to August 30 or anyone who had contact with Petito or Laundrie or had seen the white van.

Wyoming officials are not the only law enforcement working the case. Florida officials continue to search for Laundrie.

On Monday, the FBI in Florida executed a search warrant for the home where Laundrie lived with his parents and with Petito. FBI investigators towed a mustang out of the driveway.

There will be a press conference in New York on Tuesday with Laundrie’s attorney.