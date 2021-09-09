Five running for mayor in Pocatello; nine file to fill three council seats

POCATELLO — Pocatellans will have five options when they vote for mayor in November.

Incumbent Brian Blad, seeking his fourth term, succeeded Roger Chase in 2009.

Among his challengers is councilwoman Christine “Chris” Stevens, who claimed city council seat No. 1 by a slim margin in 2019.

Sam Laoboonmi, owner of Sam’s Gun Shop, and David Worley, an active-duty veteran and National Guard officer, will also be on the ticket.

Idaho Sierra Law — also known as Sierra Carta and Idaho Lorax — rounds out the mayoral race.

City council seat No.’s 4, 5 and 6 will also be filled this election season.

Linda Leeuwrik (seat No. 5) and Richard “Rick” Cheatum (seat No. 6) are each running for reelection, while council president Heidi Adamson (seat No. 4) will not be on the ballot.

Leeuwrik’s seat will be contested by Bill Miller and Lydia Noble. Cheatum will be contested by James Bucci.

Kathleen Lewis, Josh Mansfield, John C. Ruth and Taylor Wood are the four candidates running to replace Adamson.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue its election coverage in the coming weeks, providing each above-listed candidate with a questionnaire.