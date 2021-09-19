Getting to Know Christopher J. Mann at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Christopher J. Mann, President and CEO Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? Promote, Educate, and Advocate on behalf of the business community in the Rexburg Area.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday (don’t need to include year)? Christmas Day 1952, Stanford University Hospital, Palo Alto California.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? 40 years in Rexburg.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. Working for JC Penny Co. selling tires and batteries.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Applying for a job at Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) and staying at my job for 34 years.

7. Tell us about your family. Married 47 years to Barbara with three children and four grandchildren.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. In 6th grade I read “To Kill a Mockingbird” and I have tried to see people and understand them through their eyes. My views about social justice are directly related from the effect that book had on me when I was 12. My favorite books to read are books about politics and political biographies. I just finished one on the first three months of Truman’s presidency.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. Just because it’s the first thing that popped into your mind, it doesn’t need to be the first thing that pops out of your mouth.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? Retire (again) and spend more time with Barbara.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? I have very much enjoyed my 16 years on City Council and 6 years with the chamber. With both jobs you will learn something new every day.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? In life? Nothing it has been a kick, even through tough times (which I do not recall) I am sure I learned something from it, I would change nothing. I have had a charmed life. My cup is never half empty, it’s not even full, it is flowing over the edges.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Small, family-owned Mexican food with friends followed by a good card game.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I have had a mustache ever since I was 17 years old.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Mashed please, with Barbara’s home-made chicken gravy.

