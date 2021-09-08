Here is who is running for election in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The candidate filing deadline for the 2021 Idaho Falls municipal election closed Friday and each race is contested.

Seeking re-election for her last term is Mayor Rebecca Casper who has been in office since 2013. She is challenged by newcomer Ashley Romero.

Council Seat 2 is currently held by Lisa M. Burtenshaw. She was appointed in March after City Councilwoman Shelly Smede resigned. Burtenshaw is seeking reelection to the seat and is challenged by Sandra A. Hokanson.

For Council Seat 4, incumbent Jim Francis is seeking reelection. Robert Mark Thompson is challenging Francis for the seat.

In Council Seat 6, incumbent James Freeman is seeking election and is challenged by Karie Caldwell.

In the coming weeks, EastIdahoNews.com will send candidate questionnaires to those seeking election.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2.