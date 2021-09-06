Here’s where Idaho Fish and Game are stocking 95,000 rainbow trout this month

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Idaho Fish and Game is stocking almost 95,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in September. With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho’s fishing regulations? Watch a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book in the player above.

Southeast Region

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 2,250 Rainbow Trout. A very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 Rainbow Trout. Without a doubt, this reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,500 Rainbow Trout. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape that’s close to home.

Upper Snake Region

Gem Lake – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Rexburg City Ponds – 1,200 Rainbow Trout. These ponds are within Rexburg’s 15-acre nature park. The park has walking paths, a skate park, and picnic and play areas in a tranquil environment away from traffic for enjoyable fishing.

Trail Creek Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. This small pond is located next to Trail Creek in the picturesque Teton Basin. One of the most consistent fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 1,500 Rainbow Trout. A family friendly fishing area where anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities.

Iron Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. A beautiful, remote lake with good camping and fishing in Idaho’s backcountry. Please be prepared to drive the rough and narrow mountain roads with switchbacks to get there. There is a Forest Service campground at the lake.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,500 Rainbow Trout. Near Challis, this reservoir has a Forest Service campground and a day use picnic area along the shore. Anglers can also fish for kokanee.

Panhandle Region

Antelope Lake – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic lake in a quiet mountain setting. A short distance from the town of Clark Fork, it is nestled in the forest north of the Clark Fork River.

Fernan Lake – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. A popular fishing spot 10 minutes from downtown Coeur d’Alene, anglers of all abilities can enjoy fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline or from boats.

Smith Lake – 900 Rainbow Trout. Located north of Bonners Ferry, diverse fishing opportunities are offered here in a peaceful, forested setting. There is a Forest Service campground and picnic area nearby.

Clearwater Region

Campbells Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect solid catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock.

Fenn Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. If you visit the Selway River and are looking for a good place to harvest some rainbows for dinner, check out this pond! The boardwalk and fishing dock offer easy access.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 Rainbow Trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Lots of bank fishing opportunity offers young anglers easy access to bluegills, bass, and rainbows. There is a dock available so visitors of every mobility level can enjoy the fishing.

Lowman Ponds – 600 Rainbow Trout. Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River.

Riverside Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, this pond is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Rd. and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Settlers Park Pond – 250 Rainbow Trout. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing within Settlers Park in Meridian.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing trip – a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing and camping.

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Kimberland Meadows Pond, this is a beautiful little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Magic Valley Region

Dierkes Lake – 4,500 Rainbow Trout. This pond is conveniently located inside Shoshone Falls Park near Twin Falls. This county park also features hiking, fishing docks and picnic areas.

Dog Creek Reservoir – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in Gooding County, check out this video to learn what to expect from this high desert reservoir: https://youtu.be/wUOy_gnXfXE

Thorn Creek Reservoir – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. This high desert reservoir is quiet and remote. There is ample bank fishing and rocky outcrops along the perimeter offer scenic fishing access points; sturdy footwear is recommended. Please note, a high-clearance vehicle is recommended, access may require 4WD at times and roads may become impassable when wet.