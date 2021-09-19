Individual drowns on the Henrys Fork in Fremont County

ST. ANTHONY — An unnamed person died in Fremont County Saturday during a boating accident.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when dispatchers received a 911 call about a possible drowning victim.

Deputy reports show a group of people were floating down the Henrys Fork of the Snake River between Warm River and Ashton in a drift boat. The rivercraft hit a rock, which ejected all the occupants, according to a Fremont County news release.

First responders had to scale down a rock cliff to get to the scene and once on scene, the victim had to be floated downstream to a cabin. Life saving measures were performed with assistance from Air Idaho Rescue.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg where they were pronounced dead. Fremont County says it will not be releasing the name of the victim. Officials did not give a reason for withholding the information.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to use appropriate equipment when recreating on the river.