Investigators warning of string of credit card thefts at local stores

AMMON — Authorities say thieves are taking debit and credit cards from customers at local stores.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in Ammon have recently gotten several calls from retail locations throughout the city. In a news release, they describe groups of suspects who will follow customers into the store looking to take a wallet or purse from a shopping cart when the customer is not looking.

“The suspects are then passing credit and debit cards to others who are waiting or other suspects outside, who then immediately take those cards and use them at stores and gas stations for as much as they can before discarding them,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release

Investigators are looking at similar thefts in the area and found many of the suspects are not local and difficult to identify. The victims often don’t realize the thefts until they go to pay for their items and the suspects have already left the store.

“This type of criminal activity is likely to increase as we approach the holiday season. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies remind everyone to pay close attention to items and valuables in your cart while shopping as well as valuables left in vehicles in parking lots,” the news release says. “If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately to store personnel and/or law enforcement. Deputies recommend being a good witness to criminal activity by taking pictures or video to provide to law enforcement and never risk your own safety by confronting a suspect with unknown intentions.”

Criminal activity like credit card thefts and other tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or by using the P3tips App on your mobile device which is available to download in the Apple or Google Play store. People can also call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.