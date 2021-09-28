Man accused of taking voyeur photos of young girls

BLACKFOOT — A search of a felon’s phone by a probation officer has led to new felony voyeurism charges in Bingham County.

A Bonneville County probation officer checked Fabian Rameriez’s cellphone during a regular probation meeting in November 2019. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the probation officer found two separate videos of young girls taking showers.

Rameriez, 21, is now charged with two felony counts of voyeurism after an investigation determined the videos were allegedly taken at a home in Blackfoot. Rameriez reportedly admitted to

recording the children, who he knew, at the home, according to court documents.

When investigators seized the phone, they were able to examine the explicit videos, then find and identify a five- and three-year-old victims.

Ramirez was charged by Bingham County prosecutors on Aug. 31 and he was issued a summons to appear in court.

Ramirez is reportedly in jail on the Fort Hall Reservation. A search of federal court records indicates he was indicted in June on federal drug and assault charges from a May incident.

Although Rameriez is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Bingham County Thursday.