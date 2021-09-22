Man arrested for allegedly uploading child pornography to Tumblr

IDAHO FALLS — A Denver, Colorado man who grew up in Idaho Falls is behind bars for allegedly having child pornography.

Jake S. Hally, 26, is charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography. According to an affidavit of probable cause, The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that sexually explicit images of children had been uploaded to a Tumblr page tied to Hally when he lived in eastern Idaho.

Tumblr is a social microblogging website that allows people to uploaded and post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog.

Investigators on the case determined Hally accessed the Tumblr account with child pornography 60 times over two days in November 2020 at his friend’s house in Ammon. Court records show on the account 22 images of graphic sex abuse of young children were uploaded onto the account.

During the investigation, Hally lived in St. George, Utah while attending Dixie State University, then moved to Rexburg. As the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force prepared to serve a search warrant on Hally’s new apartment in Rexburg, they learned he had moved to Colorado.

“Due to Hally’s location not being known for several months in 2021 and the fact he moved to Rexburg, Idaho for a short period of time and then quickly moved to Denver, I believe Hally is a flight risk,” a detective wrote in the probable cause.

Although Hally is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Court records show Hally made an initial court appearance Tuesday and was released to pre-trial services. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.