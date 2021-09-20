Man fighting for his life after being shot in home invasion, family says

REXBURG — A family says a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a home invasion near Rexburg on Monday morning.

Ralph and Karen Brian were rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the incident that unfolded around 5 a.m. in a mobile home park off North 12th West (North 2000 West), according to family. To help with expenses in their recovery, their loved ones established a GoFundMe page. Friends have also set up an account you can donate to at the Bank of Commerce.

“They are just the most caring, sweetest people you could ever meet,” the couple’s niece Brandy Puetz told EastIdahoNews.com. “How this happened, I had no idea because it’s just rotten.”

Following the incident, Karen was able to call 911 for help. Multiple neighbors told EastIdahoNews.com they could hear her screaming during the incident as she banged on doors of surrounding households for help.

Karen, who was also wounded during the incident, is reportedly out of surgery and will require physical therapy to regain the function of her arm. Ralph’s condition is more severe, and he remains in the ICU with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office is still in the area investigating the shooting and has not released any additional details about the incident.

Initially, the sheriff’s office was searching for information about a white truck they believe was tied to the case. However, Sheriff’s Sgt. Isaac Payne said deputies spoke to the driver of the truck and are no longer looking for him.

Payne said deputies do not yet have a suspect in connection to the incident.

If you have information on this investigation, call (208) 372-5001.

