UPDATE: Two rushed to hospital as deputies look for truck after incident at mobile home park

REXBURG — Multiple deputies have converged on a mobile home court in Madison County after an early morning incident.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in at a trailer home at 340 North 12th West around 5 a.m., according to spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne.

What happened next is not exactly clear, but Payne said two individuals were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with injuries. Their conditions were not known.

Throughout Monday morning, yellow crime scene tape surrounds part of the trailer court as investigators from across the area search for evidence. Yellow placards mark area’s with blood.

Deputies have also released a photo of a “truck of interest” seen on surveillance video at a nearby gas station after the shooting. The photo has not captured the plate of the truck, but it appears to be an older model white pickup.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation deputies ask people to call (208) 372-5001.

