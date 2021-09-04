No injuries after vehicle crashes into Snake River

SWAN VALLEY — A woman was rescued by bystanders after she crashed her vehicle into the Snake River near Swan Valley.

The crash occurred at about noon Saturday at milepost 375 on U.S. Highway 26.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said after the woman went into the water, a group of nearby boaters were able to help her get out of the vehicle and back to shore.

The woman was checked over by emergency responders, and did not receive any major injuries.

The sheriff’s office was working to recover the vehicle.