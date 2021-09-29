Office supply store in Idaho Falls closing its doors

IDAHO FALLS – A longtime office supply store in Idaho Falls is closing its doors after many years of business.

OfficeMax at 1425 Northgate Mile will permanently close in November. Shera Bishop, a company spokeswoman, tells EastIdahoNews.com its last day of business will be Saturday, Nov. 13.

The reason for the closure was not specified, but it comes amid store closures nationwide over the last several years.

“Seeing greater potential in business-to-business services, Office Depot previously announced it will close 90 locations by the end of 2021. That’s on top of 55 that have gone dark over the previous year,” a recent article from MoneyWise.com says.

MoneyWise also reports CEO Joe Lower has told investors that the company’s stores “might account for only 20% of all sales within three years.”

Bishop says OfficeMax products and services will continue to be available online.

“We will continue to serve our local customers online at officedepot.com. Contract business customers can also continue to find the supplies, services and solutions they need at business.officedepot.com,” Bishop writes in an email.

OfficeMax and Office Depot used to be two separate companies but they merged in 2013, according to Businesswire.com.

It’s not clear how long the company has been doing business in Idaho Falls. Bishop has not responded to a request for comment about this and a store employee declined to offer any information.

OfficeMax offers a variety of office supplies, including computers and accessories, phones, TVs and other electronic equipment, paper, school supplies, office chairs and other furniture.

A closing sale of all inventory got underway earlier this month and will continue to be offered until the closing date. The Idaho Falls store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.