Simply Mac opens new location in Sandcreek Commons

AMMON — Simply Mac has moved to a new location in Sandcreek Commons near Costa Vida and Blaze Pizza.

The company, previously located on Hitt Road in the Sagewood Shopping Center, sells and services Apple products such as Mac computers, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPods, HomePods and Apple TVs.

“Simply Mac has already proven to be a wonderful addition to Sandcreek Commons,” said Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures. “There is a high demand for such technical services and products, and we are happy to add it to the list available to our shoppers.”

The new 2,577 square foot store features a showroom where customers can sample and purchase devices. The store offers trade-in opportunities for lightly-used Mac electronics and discount prices for certified pre-owned devices for buyers. Services include iPhone screen repair, Mac repair, data recovery, battery replacement and more.

Photo courtesy Ball Ventures

“We have had a store in Idaho Falls for over 10 years, and are pleased to be able to stay in the area. Our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to continuing to serve the product and service needs of the entire Idaho Falls community and the surrounding area,” said Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc.

Simply Mac is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins for service are accepted but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, you can visit www.simplymac.com.