Six running to fill two seats in Malad City Council

MALAD CITY — Residents of Malad will have two city council seats to fill come November.

At least one of those seats will be filled by a new council member, as Larry Knudsen is not running for reelection.

Incumbent Larry Thomas, on the other hand, is running again.

Tyrell C. Neal, Jaime L Olsen, Drew Pettis, Michael Semrad and Louise Tuller are also running for the two open seats.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled for Nov. 2