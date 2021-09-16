TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
67°
clear sky
humidity: 39%
wind: 1mph WSW
H 78 • L 71

Six running to fill two seats on Preston City Council

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Elects

  Published at

Share This
Preston city
Courtesy City of Preston Facebook

PRESTON — The city of Preston has two four-year city council seats up for election in November.

Incumbents Allyson Wadsworth and Todd D. Thomas are both up for reelection. Running to unseat them are Saundra T. Hubbard, Chris Larsen, Bradley J. Wall and Steve R. Coleman.

Voters will be asked to elect two of these individuals to fill the two open seats.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled for Nov. 2, EastIdahoNews.com will provide voters in Preston and other cities in east Idaho with candidate information as the voting season goes on.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: